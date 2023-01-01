Chicken sandwiches in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$0.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Grilled blackened chicken breast smothered with a balsamic and topped with provolone cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes served on a torta roll