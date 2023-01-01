Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Macungie

Go
Macungie restaurants
Toast

Macungie restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$0.00
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled blackened chicken breast smothered with a balsamic and topped with provolone cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce and tomatoes served on a torta roll
More about Buckeye Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie

Chips And Salsa

Shrimp Fajitas

French Fries

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Fajitas

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Macungie to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (631 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston