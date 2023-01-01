Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken,Lettuce,Tomato,,Buffalo Sauce,Blue Cheese,Provolone Cheese
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLT Chicken Wrap$12.99
Breaded chicken tenders rolled up with cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our house-made ranch dressing in a warm flour tortilla
Chicken Fajita Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
More about Buckeye Tavern

