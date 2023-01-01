Chocolate cake in Macungie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Skyscraper Chocolate Cake$7.99
Rich layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate fudge and chocolate ganache for every chocolate lover's dream!
Hot Chocolate Cake$7.50
A house made chocolate cake layered with a cocoa whipped cream then finished with mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle
More about Buckeye Tavern

