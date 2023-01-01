Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Macungie

Go
Macungie restaurants
Toast

Macungie restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Linguini with Clam Sauce$15.99
Fresh littleneck steamers sauteed with tomatoes and green onions tossed in your choice of garlic white wine sauce or house-made marinara, served over a bed of linguini
More about Buckeye Tavern
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Angel Hair Pasta & White Clam Sauce @ Home$62.00
Salad
Arugula & pistachio
red beets, quinoa, citrus rosemary vinaigrette
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Pasta & white clam sauce
house-made angel hair, garlic
grana podano broth, white wine, lemon
Dessert
Olive oil cake
berry rhubarb compote
More about Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie

Chicken Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Fajitas

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Tortilla Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Macungie to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston