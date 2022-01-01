Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Macungie
/
Macungie
/
Flan
Macungie restaurants that serve flan
Uno Taqueria
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
No reviews yet
Flan
$3.99
More about Uno Taqueria
Casa Catrina
1905 Brookside Road, Macungie
No reviews yet
Flan
$8.99
More about Casa Catrina
Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie
Burritos
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Quesadillas
French Fries
Nachos
Tortilla Soup
Steak Fajitas
Grilled Chicken
More near Macungie to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Bethlehem
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Emmaus
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Quakertown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hellertown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Souderton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(517 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(545 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston