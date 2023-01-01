Lobsters in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve lobsters
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Lobster Ravioli
|$29.00
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, fresh tomatoes, onions, asparagus, pink vodka sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.99
This one is an old-time favorite! Rich and creamy bisque with lobster finished with a hint of sherry!
|Lobster Ravioli
|$19.99
Tender pillows of pasta stuffed with Maine lobster, ricotta cheese and seasonings in a pool of creamy blush sauce