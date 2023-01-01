Pierogies in Macungie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Pierogies (4)$10.00
Onions, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mrs. B’s Handmade Pierogies$5.99
Pasta pockets stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of sour cream. Mrs. T's got nothing on these!
Sauteed Pierogies$7.50
More about Buckeye Tavern

