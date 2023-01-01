Pierogies in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve pierogies
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Loaded Pierogies (4)
|$10.00
Onions, Broccoli, Cheddar Cheese
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Mrs. B’s Handmade Pierogies
|$5.99
Pasta pockets stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese then deep-fried until golden brown, served with a side of sour cream. Mrs. T's got nothing on these!
|Sauteed Pierogies
|$7.50