Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Macungie

Go
Macungie restaurants
Toast

Macungie restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie

17 Poplar St, Macungie, PA, Macungie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
Pork, slow roasted to perfection and served on a delicious buttered Brioche Roll
More about Mad Dogs Hot Dogs Macungie
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JP’s Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Our slow-roasted pulled pork smothered with our signature BBQ sauce then topped with our house-made creamy coleslaw on a brioche bun
More about Buckeye Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Macungie

Burritos

Quesadillas

Flan

Cheese Fries

Mac And Cheese

Shrimp Fajitas

Fajitas

Cookies

Map

More near Macungie to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston