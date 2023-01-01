Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve ravioli

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

Lobster Ravioli$29.00
shrimp, scallops, crab meat, fresh tomatoes, onions, asparagus, pink vodka sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Tender pillows of pasta stuffed with Maine lobster, ricotta cheese and seasonings in a pool of creamy blush sauce
Blue Crab Ravioli$21.99
Maryland blue crab and ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli smothered in an Old Bay and garlic cream sauce.
