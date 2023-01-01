Risotto in Macungie
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie
|Savory Shellfish Risotto @ Home
|$102.00
Salad
Smoked salmon bacon
arugula, beetroot, candied pepitas, horseradish vinaigrette
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Shellfish risotto
Maine lobster claw & knuckle, Patagonian bay scallops
shrimp, jumbo lump crab, sundried tomato, dill
Dessert
Chocolate marshmallow parfait
peanut butter crumble, mixed berry jam
Buckeye Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Crab and Shrimp Risotto
|$21.99
Fresh lump crabmeat with gulf shrimp in a creamy risotto with mushrooms, asparagus, lemon and garlic. Served with salad only.
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$22.99
Pan seared scallops and gulf shrimp over a creamy risotto with roasted red peppers, green peas and mushrooms finished with a pesto drizzle. Served with a house salad