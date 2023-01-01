Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • STEAKS

Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd

2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Savory Shellfish Risotto @ Home$102.00
Salad
Smoked salmon bacon
arugula, beetroot, candied pepitas, horseradish vinaigrette
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Shellfish risotto
Maine lobster claw & knuckle, Patagonian bay scallops
shrimp, jumbo lump crab, sundried tomato, dill
Dessert
Chocolate marshmallow parfait
peanut butter crumble, mixed berry jam
More about Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab and Shrimp Risotto$21.99
Fresh lump crabmeat with gulf shrimp in a creamy risotto with mushrooms, asparagus, lemon and garlic. Served with salad only.
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto$22.99
Pan seared scallops and gulf shrimp over a creamy risotto with roasted red peppers, green peas and mushrooms finished with a pesto drizzle. Served with a house salad
More about Buckeye Tavern

