Salmon in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve salmon
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Whiskey-Glazed Salmon
|$19.95
Fresh salmon filet served on a hot skillet topped with signature whiskey glaze then broiled to perfection, served with lemon and green onions
|Brookside Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon filet glazed with pesto over a bed of spring mix topped with bacon, cucumber, roasted red peppers and avocado, served with choice of dressing
Savory Grille - 2934 Seisholtzville Rd
2934 Seisholtzville Rd, Macungie
|Savory Royal Tide salmon cakes @ Home
|$67.00
Soup
Parsnip, potato & leek
(bread & butter)
Entrée
Royal Tide salmon cakes
basmati rice & lentil pilaf, ginger remoulade
Dessert
Coconut cake
raspberry lime mousse