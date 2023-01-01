Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve scallops

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops$15.00
Sauteed Spinach, Balsamic Reduction
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan Seared Scallops$22.99
Fresh sea scallops pan seared and served over an applewood smoked bacon cream sauce.
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon$13.99
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in cherrywood smoked bacon then pan seared and drizzled with BBQ horsey sauce
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto$22.99
Pan seared scallops and gulf shrimp over a creamy risotto with roasted red peppers, green peas and mushrooms finished with a pesto drizzle. Served with a house salad
