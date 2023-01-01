Scallops in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve scallops
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Prosciutto Wrapped Scallops
|$15.00
Sauteed Spinach, Balsamic Reduction
More about Buckeye Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$22.99
Fresh sea scallops pan seared and served over an applewood smoked bacon cream sauce.
|Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
|$13.99
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in cherrywood smoked bacon then pan seared and drizzled with BBQ horsey sauce
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$22.99
Pan seared scallops and gulf shrimp over a creamy risotto with roasted red peppers, green peas and mushrooms finished with a pesto drizzle. Served with a house salad