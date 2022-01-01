Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

 

Uno Taqueria

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos shrimp fajita (3)$14.75
Hand-made corn tortilla, fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Green, red & yellow pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
Single Taco Shrimp Fajita$4.99
Fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Onion, Green pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
More about Uno Taqueria
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita Wrap$15.98
Grilled shrimp with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
Shrimp Fajita$17.95
Gilled gulf shrimp on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with a side of warm flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
More about Buckeye Tavern

