Shrimp fajitas in Macungie

More about Uno Taqueria
Uno Taqueria
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
|Tacos shrimp fajita (3)
|$14.75
Hand-made corn tortilla, fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Green, red & yellow pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
|Single Taco Shrimp Fajita
|$4.99
Fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Onion, Green pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
More about Buckeye Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Shrimp Fajita Wrap
|$15.98
Grilled shrimp with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla
|Shrimp Fajita
|$17.95
Gilled gulf shrimp on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with a side of warm flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa