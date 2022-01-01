Shrimp quesadillas in Macungie
Uno Taqueria
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$6.85
Handmade (6") corn tortilla, with melted cheese and delicious shrimp
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Crab & Shrimp Quesadilla
|$14.99
Fresh lump crabmeat, shrimp, Monterey Jack cheese and a creole aioli folded in a warm flour tortilla served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, salsa and sour cream