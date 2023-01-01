Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Macungie

Macungie restaurants
Macungie restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

UNO TAQUERIA

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos shrimp fajita (3)$14.75
Hand-made corn tortilla, fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Green, red & yellow pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
Single Taco Shrimp Fajita$4.99
Fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Onion, Green pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
Single Taco Shrimp$4.99
Hand-made corn tortilla, deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
More about UNO TAQUERIA
Casa Catrina image

 

Casa Catrina.

1905 Brookside Road, Macungie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.99
More about Casa Catrina.

