Steak fajitas in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Casa Catrina
1905 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Family Fajita Steak
|$46.99
|Fajita steak
|$16.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Steak Fajita
|$17.95
Grilled black diamond steak on a bed of sauteed onions and peppers served on a hot skillet with a side of warm flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$15.98
Grilled black diamond steak with sauteed onions, peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream rolled in a warm flour tortilla