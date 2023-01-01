Stuffed mushrooms in Macungie

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Delizioso Italian Grill

1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Mushrooms Stuffed With Our Own Special Mixture Of Crab And Seasoning
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Buckeye Tavern

3741 Brookside Road, Macungie

Avg 4.7 (2609 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms$12.99
Fresh silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with a house-made seafood imperial with shrimp, scallops and crabmeat in white wine and lemon butter
More about Buckeye Tavern

