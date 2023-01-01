Stuffed mushrooms in Macungie
Macungie restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
More about Delizioso Italian Grill
Delizioso Italian Grill
1985 Brookside Road, Macgunie
|Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
|$12.00
Mushrooms Stuffed With Our Own Special Mixture Of Crab And Seasoning
More about Buckeye Tavern
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Buckeye Tavern
3741 Brookside Road, Macungie
|Stuffed Seafood Mushrooms
|$12.99
Fresh silver dollar mushroom caps stuffed with a house-made seafood imperial with shrimp, scallops and crabmeat in white wine and lemon butter