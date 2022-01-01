Tacos in Macungie

Macungie restaurants that serve tacos

Uno Taqueria image

 

Uno Taqueria

1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream, pico de gallo & avocado mousse.
Single taco Shrimp$4.99
Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
Single taco Baja fish$4.99
Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
More about Uno Taqueria
Casa Catrina image

 

Casa Catrina

1905 Brookside Road, Macungie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish tacos$12.99
Tacos Carnitas (Pork)$12.99
Guacamole ( 6 onz)$5.99
More about Casa Catrina

