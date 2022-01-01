Go
Macy’s Place Pizzeria

Proudly serving the Cheektowaga area with the best pizza and wings for over 15 years. We are committed to making your experience with us the best one, every time. Call in your order and have it delivered to your home, pick it up, or come dine in!

3348 Genesee St

Popular Items

#3 Large or 1/2 Sheet + 1 Item PLUS 20 Wings or 12 Chicken Fingers$41.99
Single Wings (10)$14.99
10 Chicken Wings$10.00
(4) Pizza Logs$7.49
with sauce
Large Cheese & 1 Topping$20.99
Single Chicken Fingers$12.99
(5) 2 bleu cheese with french fries
Double Wings (20)$26.99
Side Bleu Cheese$1.25
1/2 Sheet Pizza + 1 Item w/ 20 Wings$34.99
Location

3348 Genesee St

Cheektowaga NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
