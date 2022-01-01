Go
MAD image
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

MAD

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1999 Reviews

$$

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180

Houston, TX 77027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BOCADILLO DE CALAMARES (4/pcs)$10.00
Squid ink potato bun, crispy calamari, alioli
CROQUETAS DE JAMÓN (6/pcs)$10.00
10 Ibérico de Bellota ham croquettes
ARROZ DE SETAS (2 people)$38.00
Bomba rice, wild mushrooms, asparagus
BRAVAS TOMÁS$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
ARROZ DE GAMBAS (2 people)$48.00
Bomba rice , sautéed garlic shrimp, cuttlefish.
TXISTORRA (5oz)$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
ARROZ DE PATO (2 people)$46.00
Bomba rice, duck leg confit, bok choy
BUÑUELOS DE BACALAO (6/pcs)$12.00
Spanish cod fritters, forest honey
EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
PULPO (5oz)$28.00
Grilled Spanish octopus, “patatas Canarias”,
green bell pepper sauce, spicy red pepper sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:20 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:20 pm

Location

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston TX 77027

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

MAD HOUSTON

No reviews yet

No passport required for a journey to MAD. An innovative experience that blends Madrid’s famous nightlife and the very best of Spanish gastronomy. Creative tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, terrific gin & tonic, craft cocktails and a wine cellar with a selection of the best the world has to offer.

Using the highest quality ingredients, creativity in every corner, and a passion for surprises, are the cornerstones of MAD’s philosophy… the moon is the limit.

Tinys Milk & Cookies

No reviews yet

Pastry, ice cream and coffee shop conveniently located in the heart of River Oaks, with plentiful parking and a convenient pick up window for your online order!

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

The Loft Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

MAD

orange star4.4 • 1999 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston