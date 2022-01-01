Go
Mad Anthony’s Auburn Tap Room

Auburn Indiana is host to the world's largest car auction, birthplace of the Auburn-Cord & Dusenberg car factories, Auburn-Cord Dusenberg Museum, The Transportation Museum, and The World War II Museum.
Mad Anthony Brewing launched the Mad Anthony Tap Room in 2002. Formerly Blackwells Dept. Store, Mad Anthony Brewing Co. purchased the bldg. in 2001 and renovated the historical downtown building. The Tap Room highlighted by its beautiful raised Bar Area with exposed brick walls, large windows facing Main St. and eclectic decor.
The Tap Room is a popular lunch gathering spot for local downtown shoppers and business owners. At night the Tap Room has become a favorite spot to meet co-workers or friends for good eats and pints of MadBrew.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

114 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (232 reviews)

Popular Items

Mad Mad Mad Burger$14.00
toasted brioche bun/aged cheddar/peppered bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$7.00
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
Good Karma IPA battered cod/waffle fries/coleslaw/malt vinegar/house tarter
Pressed Cuban$13.00
slow smoked pulled pork/sliced ham/Swiss/mustard/pickels/butter toasted hoagie roll
Scooby Snacks (full)$6.50
crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip
Scotch Eggs$9.00
hard boiled eggs/country sausage/flash fried/house made ranch
Mediterranean Chicken Pita$12.00
grilled chicken/roasted red peppers/feta/pickled red onions/cilantro/Cali-dip/red pepper hummus/carrots & celery
Dill Pickle Fries$8.00
house-made ranch
Cheese Curds$9.00
flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan
Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad$13.00
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
See full menu

Location

114 N Main St

Auburn IN

Neighborhood Map

