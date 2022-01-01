Go
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

The "Original" Munchie Emporium Restaurant is our current family dining area. This dining room was home to the first Kroger store in Ft. Wayne. From the classic Drewry's Mountie that welcomes you to the Nixon booth to the signs, knick knacks and 60's memorabilia visitors are immersed in a time long since passed.
Look up and you'll discover hundreds of names of old-school patrons hand-painted on the ceiling, put there by a local artist after their induction into an elite group known as "The Heineken Club". To become a member, guests imbibed twelve Heineken beers. An asterisk indicates that the member completed this task in one sitting. It is not uncommon to see today's customers pointing out their names and reminiscing about initiation day.
Today, the dining room is just one part of the experience. Walk into the full-service bar and take in a band, see the small brewery or grab a stool and enjoy a pint or two.

2002 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)

Popular Items

Sante Fe Fajita Chicken Salad$14.00
greens/fajita chicken/black bean corn salsa/tomato/avocado/cheddar jack/tortilla strips/house-made Mexi-ranch dressing
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
Deluxe Cheese Burger$12.00
toasted split top bun/cheddar/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickles/mayo
Mad Mad Mad Burger$15.50
toasted split top bun/aged cheddar/double smoked bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli
Scooby Snacks (full)$6.50
crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
grilled chicken breast/double smoked bacon/avocado/lettuce/tomato/mayo/toasted split top bun
Cheese Curds$9.00
flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Good Karma IPA battered white fish/house fries/coleslaw/house tarter
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
Brew Club Grinder$13.00
smoked ham/smoked turkey/Swiss/double smoked bacon/lettuce/tomato/mayo/butter toasted hoagie roll
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Catering
Takeout

2002 Broadway

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
