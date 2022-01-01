Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

Go
The search for a third pub location began in late 2004 and after a visit to historic downtown Warsaw the Mad Anthony team found the building they were looking for.
Formerly the Eagles building and Senger's Department store the historic building was purchased in 2005 and a complete renovation was done in February of 2006 and opened for business in March. The three story building boasts a beautiful black slate bar, two stand up bars, high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. The restaurant is divided into three distinct areas which include, a non-smoking dining room for all ages seating up to 120, a bar area for those 21 and older seating up to 100, and a private banquet room that will seat up to 90 guests. Historical pictures of Warsaw history line the walls including stories of gangster John Dillinger who once terrorized the citizens of Warsaw.

113 E Center St

Popular Items

Scooby Snacks (full)$6.50
crispy potato wedges/Maryland crab seasoning/Cali dip
Cheese Curds$9.00
flash-fried/marinara/grated parmesan
Dill Pickle Fries$9.00
house-made ranch
Mad's Mac & Cheese$14.00
cavatappi pasta/cheddar ale cheese sauce/cornbread crumb topping
Mad Mad Mad Burger$15.50
toasted split top bun/aged cheddar/double smoked bacon/fried egg/greens/garlic aioli
Deluxe Cheese Burger$12.00
toasted split top bun/cheddar/lettuce/tomato/onion/house pickles/mayo
Pepperoni & Sausage Unwrap$13.00
pepperoni/sausage/pizza sauce/provolone/mozzarella
Club Unwrap$13.00
turkey/applewood bacon/tomatoes/mozzarella/provolne/horsey sauce
Chicken Tender Dinner$14.50
home-style breaded chicken tenders/house fries/coleslaw
BBQ Chicken Unwrap$13.00
BBQ sauce/smoked chopped chicken/red onions/green peppers/cheddar jack
113 E Center St

Warsaw IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
