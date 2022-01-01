Go
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company

A family friendly restaurant and brewery.
2020 Best Brewpub in Florida
2020 Best Small Brewery in Florida

12945 Village Blvd

Popular Items

Mahi Mahi Entreee$16.00
Seared or blackened filet of Mahi Mahi, served with black beans and rice and cilantro-lime crema. *gluten free*
Rum Runner Cobb Salad$13.00
Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, & bacon tossed in our mango-rum vinaigrette. Finished with mandarin orange, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles and jerk chicken breast.
Fish n Tots$16.00
Beer battered cod, 4 pieces to an order. Served with our seasoned tots, lemon wedge, Ken's tartar sauce. Malt vinegar available upon request.
Boneless Wings$12.00
6 crisp chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing.
Mad House Salad$8.50
Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, mandarin orange, cucumber, cojack cheese and choice of Ranch or Mango-Rum Vinaigrette. Add a protein to make it a full meal!
Chicken Tendies$5.00
Boneless fried chicken tenders, seasoned tots & ranch dressing. *gluten free*
Mad Smash Double$10.50
Two 1/4 lb ground chuck smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion & a toasted brioche bun. Don't forget the bacon and cheese! Or are you up to the challenge of the Triple Smash Burger?! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side or not at all*
Boylan Root Beer$3.50
Nachos$13.50
Fresh tortilla chips, slow roasted pulled pork, pico de gallo, our house beer cheese, cilantro-lime crema & pickled jalapenos.
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwich & seasoned tots.
Location

Madeira Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
