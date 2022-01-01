Mad Dash Pizza
The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.
2391 Cohasset Road
Popular Items
Location
2391 Cohasset Road
Chico CA
Nearby restaurants
Burger Hut Burgers
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
The Foodie Cafe
Eclectic gourmet comfort food
THB
2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973
Broadway Heights
Iconic Chico restaurant proudly serving lunch and dinner in a very "Chico" atmosphere for 28 years.