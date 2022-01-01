Go
Mad Dash Pizza

The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.

2391 Cohasset Road

Popular Items

Cheese$7.29
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Mad Maui$7.79
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
5 Piece Wings$7.29
Meat-a-tarian$8.89
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Pepperoni$7.29
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Old World Crispy Pepperoni
Salad$4.29
Spring Mix Greens, French Style Croutons, Tomatoes, either Thousand Island, Balsamic Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic Ranch Dressing.
Ranch$0.60
Create Your Own$7.29
Create Your Own 10" Personal Pizza
3 Piece Wings$4.39
Cheesy Garlic Bread Sticks
Slow proof dough, Cheese, Garlic Butter. Includes 1 dipping sauce.
Location

2391 Cohasset Road

Chico CA

