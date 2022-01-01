Go
Toast

Mad Dog & Beans Mexican Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

5 East 38th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5 East 38th Street

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1010-palpal

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

16 Handles

No reviews yet

To create the world's best tasting frozen desserts and snacks centered around quality, self-expression, and fun.

Tina's Cuban Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston