Crave Chinatown

The wait is over Boston. The best Korean fried chicken is coming to the heart of Boston. Fresh, never frozen and all natural chicken. We offer a wide variety of savory Korean fried chicken, sushi, tapas, craft beer and scorpion bowls.
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

75 Kneeland St • $$

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)

Popular Items

Medium Wings (18)$23.95
Medium Boneless (18)$24.95
Small Boneless (8)$13.95
Large Wings (28)$33.95
Truffle Fries$11.00
Fries
8 PCS Wings (Lunch)$12.00
Shumai
Small Wings (8)$12.95
Fried Rice
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

75 Kneeland St

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

