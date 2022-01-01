MAD HOUSTON

No passport required for a journey to MAD. An innovative experience that blends Madrid’s famous nightlife and the very best of Spanish gastronomy. Creative tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, terrific gin & tonic, craft cocktails and a wine cellar with a selection of the best the world has to offer.



Using the highest quality ingredients, creativity in every corner, and a passion for surprises, are the cornerstones of MAD’s philosophy… the moon is the limit.



4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180