MAD HOUSTON

No passport required for a journey to MAD. An innovative experience that blends Madrid’s famous nightlife and the very best of Spanish gastronomy. Creative tapas and small bites, wood fire cooked rice, fish and meats, terrific gin & tonic, craft cocktails and a wine cellar with a selection of the best the world has to offer.

Using the highest quality ingredients, creativity in every corner, and a passion for surprises, are the cornerstones of MAD’s philosophy… the moon is the limit.

4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

JAMON IBERICO$38.00
Jamon Iberico (otherwise known as the caviar of cured meats) a 3 year aged ham from Spain that is accompanied with a crispy tomato bread. *MAD tip, add a side of Manchego from the SIDES menu to have a meat & cheese experience*
MAD TOMATO$14.00
Our Mad Tomato, an optical illusion dish that gives an impression of a tomato, but inside is a refreshing basil pesto and strawberry gazpacho mousse, covered in a gelatin, and placed beautifully on top of pumpernickel bread crumbs that look like soil
FIDEUA GAMBAS SM$48.00
Angel hair pasta cuttlefish, onions, and garlic shrimp served in a seafood broth. Topped with garlic aioli and chives, and of course grilled shrimp.
HUEVOS VOLADORES$12.00
Awarded best dessert in Houston, here we have our Huevos Voladores. It’s a passionfruit mouse with white chocolate rocks and wafer cookie. Eat the entire piece in one bite for the full experience.
CROQUETAS JAMON$10.00
Our delicious ham croquettes stuffed with finely chopped Jamon Iberico and béchamel cream.
BRAVAS TOMAS$12.00
Bar-style potatoes, topped with a garlic aioli and drizzled with a spicy chili oil.
SIDE OF BREAD$5.00
GARBANZOS PINOTXO$9.00
Here we have garbanzos, tossed in pine nuts, Spanish sausage, garlic & parsley to garnish.
RAVIOLI$9.00
Spanish Quadrotti stuffed with baby spinach, ricotta & parmesan cheese, pine nuts, garlic and basil oil.
EMPANADILLAS$15.00
Our empanadas are going to be stuffed with a Segovian style pig, with a little potato and onion, crisped to perfection, and accompanied with a refreshing mango-apricot chutney.
Location

4444 Westheimer Rd. Suite C180

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
