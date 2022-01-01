Go
Mad Local American Eatery

We seek out and use as much as we can that is local, earth friendly, free range and sustainable. Southern Favorites with a twist!
Veteran Owned and Operated #madaboutlocal

HAMBURGERS

218 N Main St • $$

Avg 4 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Skinny Bird$12.00
Grilled Marinated Shenandoah Valley organic chicken served on grilled flatbread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles and Duke's mayo served with fries
Hush Puppies$4.00
Bringing The Rain$14.00
50 Caliber sweet and spicy sauce, jalapenos, habaneros, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, cayenne mayo and plenty of napkins to wipe away the sweat and tears!
Pork N' Mac$12.00
Pulled pork, mac n cheese, onion, bacon, honey BBQ sauce served on a potato bun
The Southern$14.00
House made smoked Gouda pimento cheese, fried green tomato, lettuce and honey BBQ sauce
Dirty Bird$12.00
House marinated and fried Shenandoah valley organic chicken, honey BBQ sauce, onion, bacon, house pickles served on a potato bun with french fries.
American$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Duke's Mayo
Mushroom Swiss$14.00
Swiss cheese, Bourbon Glazed mushrooms and grilled onions
Shrimp Po'boy$16.00
Cheese Fries$11.00
Fries, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, green onions, hardwood smoked bacon crumbles and black pepper ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

218 N Main St

Madison VA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
