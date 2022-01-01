Go
Mad Mac's Sandwich Shop

Gourmet sandwich shop featuring signature burgers, hand-cut fries, specialty sandwiches, wraps, salads, and catering.

1105 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Mac Attack$12.75
TWO 6 ounce patties, American cheese, bacon, mustard, grilled onions.
Mini Cookies$1.75
2 cookies, baked fresh each day. Variety of flavors!
Turkey Sandwich$9.00
Boar's Head Smoked Turkey, bacon, fig jam, mayo, lettuce, tomato.
Tennessee Hot Chicken Sandwich$7.85
SPICY fried chicken sandwich with coleslaw, chipotle mayo, and hot pickles. It's HOT, you've been warned.
Garlic Parmesan Fries$3.19
Our hand-cut fries dusted with garlic and Parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.95
Boar's Head Buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, house-made ranch dressing, and sriracha sauce. Add blue cheese or bacon to make it smokin!
Alabama Slammer$7.95
Fried chicken breast, white BBQ sauce, shiitake mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions,
The Burglar$6.95
Pickles, Mac's steak sauce, American cheese.
Chili Dog$6.99
chili, mustard, onions
Hand Cut Fries$2.19
Hand cut daily.
Location

1105 Main Street

Forest Park GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
