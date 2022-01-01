Go
Mad Madeline's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

28495 Old Town Front St • $$

Avg 3.9 (2519 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno & Pepper Jack Burger$12.89
Grilled Jalapenos w/ Pepperjack Cheese
Cheese Burger$8.16
1/4Lb patty with choice of cheese
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$13.89
Grilled Mushrooms w/ Swiss Cheese
Hamburger$6.09
1/4Lb patty
Diet Coke$3.75
KIDS Cheese Burger$9.98
1/4 Lb Patty
Bacon Burger$12.89
3 strips of our crispy bacon
French Fries$5.68
1 Lb of Fresh cut Fries
Chili Cheese Fries$5.89
1/2 Lb fries with 4 oz of our famous chili with no beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Coke$3.45
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

28495 Old Town Front St

Temecula CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
