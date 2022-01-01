Mad Madeline's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
28495 Old Town Front St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
28495 Old Town Front St
Temecula CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Small Barn
Modern Wine Country Bistro
Texas Lil's Temecula
Good Food, Good Service, Good Times
The Gambling Cowboy Chophouse & Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
OT Restaurant Group
Come in and enjoy!