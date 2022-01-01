Go
Toast

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

pizzeria and pub

210 SW 11th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings$18.00
Choose your wing! Traditional Bone-in, Boneless or Pork Wings Now choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Corn Bites$10.00
Sweet corn kernels, engulfed in a blend of bacon, jalapeños and cream cheese. Lightly breaded, fried and served with our signature Buffalo and BBQ ranch 9
14" Signature Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, Graziano sausage and sweet roasted red peppers on our house made red sauce
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Served with our house red sauce
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Tender Philly style beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with pepper Jack cheese, Add Mushrooms, no charge
Meatball Sandwich$12.00
Signature meatballs in house made red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
14" Build Your Own$15.00
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$13.00
Grilled, sliced chicken breast on a bed of pasta tossed with house made Alfredo sauce
Soda$2.50
14" Spicy Meatball Pizza$18.00
Spicy meatballs paired with banana peppers, jalapeños on our house made spicy red sauce
See full menu

Location

210 SW 11th St

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malo

No reviews yet

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America.
Soy MALO, soy todo el país.
Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

Exile Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kava DSM

No reviews yet

Des Moines 1st Kava Bar! Kava, Organic Coffee, Paleo Waffles, Plant-Based Gelato, Mocktails, Smoothie Bowls. Wake up and chill!
Woman & Veteran Owned

300 Burger

No reviews yet

Hand Crafted Burgers

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston