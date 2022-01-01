Mad Pecker Brewing Co.
Tempting the taste of those willing to try... San Antonio nano-brewery and taproom focused on delectable small batch brews with an amazing scratch menu.
6025 Tezel Rd. #122 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6025 Tezel Rd. #122
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
On The Corner
The Corner was established in 2015 as a place for locals to come and relax, talk to friends and listen to good music while enjoying the best craft beers around. Constantly changing taps, always something new to explore. Come meet the great people at The Corner!
Pasha Express
Come in and enjoy!
Tuxedo Cat's Coffee
Welcome to a new coffee experience! #coffeetrailer #mobilebaristsa #specialtycoffee #drinkstogo #supportlocal
The Good News Burgers - San Pedro
Come in and enjoy!