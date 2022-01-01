Go
Toast

Mad Pecker Brewing Co.

Tempting the taste of those willing to try... San Antonio nano-brewery and taproom focused on delectable small batch brews with an amazing scratch menu.

6025 Tezel Rd. #122 • $$

Avg 4 (328 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch 4 oz$1.00
Mad Mushroom Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with grilled mushrooms, onions & mozzarella
Meaty Pecker Pizza
All the meats. Pepperoni, sausage, ham, and bacon
Lemon Pepper
Messy Pecker Fries$9.00
A Mad Pecker favorite! Hand cut seasoned fries covered with beer cheese fondue, mac n cheese, bacon, sausage, green onion, and a drizzle of spicy ranch.
Basket of Fries$4.25
Golden fried home cut fries served with MPB beer cheese.
Fried Pickles$6.75
House battered kosher dill pickle chips with spicy ranch
Beer Cheese Bacon Burger$11.25
House made patty topped with MPB beer cheese & peppered bacon
Pepperoni Pizza
You guessed it, good ol' fashioned pepperoni pizza!
Fried Mushrooms$6.75
House battered mushrooms fried to crispy perfection. Includes spicy ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6025 Tezel Rd. #122

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

On The Corner

No reviews yet

The Corner was established in 2015 as a place for locals to come and relax, talk to friends and listen to good music while enjoying the best craft beers around. Constantly changing taps, always something new to explore. Come meet the great people at The Corner!

Pasha Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tuxedo Cat's Coffee

No reviews yet

Welcome to a new coffee experience! #coffeetrailer #mobilebaristsa #specialtycoffee #drinkstogo #supportlocal

The Good News Burgers - San Pedro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston