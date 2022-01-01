Mad Pub
Mad Pub is a Full Liquor Bar with more than 63 Craft Beers on Tap and Signature Cocktail in John's Pass, Madeira Beach. Madtastic!
12933 Village Boulevard
Location
Madeira Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service
Particularly, Sculley's Waterfront Restaurant, is located along the boardwalk in the historic fishing village of John's Pass. Overall, we are a Gulf to Table dining experience. With this in mind, we provide a fresh catch right off of our own boat, The Dagger. In fact, our plates compliment these exact elements that patrons can experience during their meal. Furthermore, our culinary team uses high quality ingredients to create exciting, eclectic dishes, which bring out the seasonal ingredients Florida has to offer.
Boardwalk Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Bamboo Beach Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Caddy's John's Pass
