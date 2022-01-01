Go
Toast

Mad Rebel Health Kitchen

Vibrant energizing fresh food to help fuel good.

8516 West 3rd Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Floyd$13.75
Roasted Turkey Breast, Olive Tapenade, Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, with Peppered Aioli. Served with Quinoa Side, Pickle Spear, and Pepperoncini
The OG Acai Bowl$8.95
Açaí blended with banana, strawberries and blueberries. Topped with Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, and Coconut Flakes
Sirius Jet$13.75
Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Shallots and Chili Peppers with House-made Dijon Aoili.
Served with Quinoa Side, Pickle Spear, and Pepperoncini
Major Tom$13.75
Roast Turkey, Sun Dried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, Red Onion, and Balsamic Vin Aioli. Served with Quinoa Side, Pickle Spear, and Pepperoncini
Desperado$14.75
Romaine, Arugula, Chicken, Avocado, Black Beans, Farro, Cucumber, Corn, and Green Onions with a Key Lime Cashew Vinaigrette
Yogi$14.75
Spinach, Arugula, Fennel, Cous Cous, Crispy Garbanzo, Orange Segments, Dried Cranberries, Red Onions, Walnut, Fennel Pollen, and Z'Tar Croutons with Orange Honey Vinaigrette
Marley$13.75
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Mango Salsa, Romaine, Tomato with Lime Aioli. Served with Quinoa Side, Pickle Spear, and Pepperoncini
Et Tu Caesar$14.75
Kale, Romaine Caesar salad with Vegan Parmesan, Jicama, and Sunflower Seeds.
With a vegan cashew caesar dressing.
Real McCoy$14.75
Romaine, Spinach, Chicken, Beet, Aged Cheddar, Tomato, Egg, and Avocado
with a Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Mighty C
Orange, Grapefruit, Ginger, Lemon and Pink Himalayan Salt
See full menu

Location

8516 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kazan - Beverly Hills

No reviews yet

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2021
Ramen X Innovation
Making the Earth Happier Place One Bowl at a Time
LA’s Most Unique Ramen Spot
10 years Noodle Specialist

Kopan Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Proper Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

A.O.C

No reviews yet

After opening critically acclaimed Lucques in 1998, the duo of 3 time James Beard Award winning chef Suzanne Goin (Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America 2017, Outstanding Chef 2016, Best Chefs in America - California 2006, Best Cookbook - Cooking from a Professional Point of View 2006) and James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne embarked on A.O.C., the area’s pioneering wine bar that first paired an indulgent list of wine by the glass with a menu of market-driven small plates.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston