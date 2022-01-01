Go
Mad Swede Brewing

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140 • $$

Avg 4 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Himinglaeva Hazy Pale Ale 6-Pack$12.00
Sunstone Hazy IPA 6-Pack$12.00
Everything you want in a hazy IPA: juicy, citrus-y, and a little piney, with just enough bite for good balance.
Belgian Beer 13oz Glass$8.00
22oz Skullbanger DIPA$9.00
Longship IPA
A classic Northwest IPA with notes of pine, spice, citrus, and plenty of hops, with a solid malt backbone to ensure that the bitterness pops but doesn't linger.
Longship IPA 6-Pack$10.00
A classic Northwest IPA with notes of pine, spice, citrus, and plenty of hops, with a solid malt backbone to ensure that the bitterness pops but doesn't linger.
Mundo Loco 4-Pack 16 oz$10.00
Himinglaeva Hazy Pale Ale
Helm of Awe Robust Oatmeal Porter
A smooth porter, with all the classic dark roasted malt flavors, rounded out nicely by the earthy richness of oatmeal.
Danegeld Golden Ale 6-Pack$10.00
A light, easy-drinking ale with delicate pear, biscuit, and honey notes and a dryness throughout that makes for an especially refreshing beer.
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

2772 S. Cole Rd. Ste 140

Boise ID

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
