The Mad Taco

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-662-5098 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

21 Essex Way #213

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito$14.00
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Beef Tacos$15.00
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef. With guacamole, pickled onions and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Salsa & Chips$5.00
Chicken Tacos$13.00
Smoked chicken. With guacamole, diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.00
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Beef Burrito$15.00
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Carnitas Burrito Bowl$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Location

Essex Jct VT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
