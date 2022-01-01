Go
Madcap will only be serving take out food starting Tuesday December 8th - Monday January 4th.

198 Sir Francis Drake • $$$

Avg 4.6 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

Local King Salmon$55.00
roasted beets, mt. tam cheese, watercress, peaches
king salmon, dashi, some noodles
Halibut Entree$35.00
Entree portion of the Alaskan Halibut, dashi, turnips, potato
*Can be prepared Gluten Free*
Butternut Squash Soup$10.00
butternut squash soup
*has some butter, no other dairy, GF
Artichoke Mushroom Tortelloni$16.00
Artichoke, Shiitake Mushrooms, Crescenza Cheese
*contains dairy
Winter Green Salad$15.00
Winter Green Salad, Chicories, Baby Gems, Page Mandarins, Parmesan Cheese
*GF
Hanger Steak$30.00
5 oz. Flannery Hanger Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables
*GF
Herb Roasted Chicken Entree$30.00
Herb Roasted Chicken, served with mushrooms, asparagus & potato
Gluten Free
Special Holiday Menu$130.00
sunchoke soup,
halibut croquettes with caviar,
artichoke tortellino
beef ribeye or salmon
with truffle mashed potatoes, carrots, cauliflower,
bouche de noel
Four Course Menu$75.00
Consists of Four Courses 1st: mount lassen trout, tokyo turnips, butternut squash puree, dashi broth :: 2nd: artichoke tortelloni, leeks, shiso miso, crescenza cheese :: 3rd: flannery hanger steak, potatoes, roasted vegetables, banyuls sauce :: 4th: german chocolate cake
Mt. Lassen Trout$16.00
Pan Seared Mt. Lassen Trout, Bok Choy, Dashi
*contains soy
198 Sir Francis Drake

San Anselmo CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Marinitas features a menu inspired by dishes found throughout Mexico and Latin America using local and seasonal products. Marinitas delivers Latin focused lusciousness that is an exciting blend of the new and the familiar. Cocktails focus on the silver and gold liquors of Central and South America. The bar is dedicated to classic cocktail preparations including citrus juice squeezed to order, house made sweet and sour made from unrefined cane sugars, along with the highest quality mixers.

Taco Jane’s is a vibrant, neighborhood restaurant and bar serving hand-crafted cocktails, single estate tequila and organic mezcal. Taco Jane’s is located in the historic downtown area of San Anselmo, California. The cuisine is regional authentic Mexican featuring Cochanita Pobil tacos from the Yucatan, Mole from Oaxaca, Hatch green chile from New Mexico and the best fish tacos from anywhere. They are simply Snapperific.

Creekside is Marin County’s award-winning artisan pizzas, crisp salads, deli-inspired sandwiches and hearty pastas. Enjoy our craft beer selection featuring over 30 craft beers from more than 25 craft breweries on tap daily, plus our curated California-only wine menu. Full-service Indoor Dining, Curbside Service, Takeout and open-to-public outdoor dining on San Anselmo's Creekside Commons Plaza and Creek Park. Happy Hour every day at 4pm for our "walk up and dine in guests" (must be present, 2 drink maximum). More info at www.CreeksideSA.com

