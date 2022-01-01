Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

An alluring boutique restaurant, mad chef kitchen & bar, offers a modern take on traditional cuisine in a welcoming and intimate atmosphere. Featuring fresh ingredients and influences from various modern cuisines; This gastro-pub houses a wide selection of diverse spirits, fine wines, signature cocktails, and craft beers. The new american cuisine paired with gracious service provides an extraordinary and memorable affair. Whether your mixing your own cocktail in our industrial bar area or gathering around a table in our rustic dining room – together we turn our creative energy into a spectacular dining experience. yes, chef.



SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11085 Resort Rd • $$