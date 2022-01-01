Go
Toast

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar

An alluring boutique restaurant, mad chef kitchen & bar, offers a modern take on traditional cuisine in a welcoming and intimate atmosphere. Featuring fresh ingredients and influences from various modern cuisines; This gastro-pub houses a wide selection of diverse spirits, fine wines, signature cocktails, and craft beers. The new american cuisine paired with gracious service provides an extraordinary and memorable affair. Whether your mixing your own cocktail in our industrial bar area or gathering around a table in our rustic dining room – together we turn our creative energy into a spectacular dining experience. yes, chef.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11085 Resort Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1188 reviews)

Popular Items

Black & Bleu$18.95
Fifty-Fifty Burger$19.95
House blend of beef & bacon-provolone-arugula-bacon onion jam-brioche bun
Old Bay Malt & Vinegar Fries$4.95
Steak & Eggs$26.95
Two eggs-queso fundido-queso fresco-home fries
Peach Bellini$8.00
Plain Burger$16.95
Rosemary Garlic Fingerling Potatoes$6.95
Grilled Asparagus$7.95
Chicken & Biscuits$16.95
Fried chicken-cajun tasso ham gravy-homemade buttermilk biscuits-home fries
Black Bean & Quinoa$10.95
Quinoa mix with diced red bell peppers, corn, red onion, scallions, parsley and a lemon vinaigrette on a bed of arugula.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11085 Resort Rd

Ellicott City MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grille 620

No reviews yet

Grille 620 is an American grille featuring a seasonally inspired menu with a focus on seafood and steaks. A rustic look yet a high-style approach to contemporary American cuisine in an inviting atmosphere creates a unique dining experience. Guests may enjoy a variety of oysters from the raw bar while relaxing on our patio during the summer season. An extensive wine list by the glass and bottle, a distinctive selection of craft beers, and our knowledgeable staff will round out the experience. Menus change frequently to showcase local and fresh ingredients.

Facci Restaurant - Ellicott City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mimi's Kabob - Turf Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Kabob

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston