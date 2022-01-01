The Mad Crabber
Come in and enjoy!
40606 Hwy 12
Location
40606 Hwy 12
Avon NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse
FRESH BREWED COFFEE, ESPRESSO DRINKS HOT AND COLD, FRESH BAKED MUFFINS AND OTHER GOODIES, HANDCRAFTED POTTERY AND JEWELRY, LOCAL ARTIST ART, BEAD ROOM FOR MAKING JEWELRY WITH ASSEMBLY, ICE CREAM, SMOOTHIES, T SHIRTS, UGLIE MUGS, FREE WIFI, OFFICE SERVICES, PRINT FAX COPIES, COFFEE WHOLE OR GROUND BY THE POUND, RELAXING ATMOSPHERE, AND FRIENDLY STAFF, UPDATED PAYMENT PROCESSES FOR FASTER SERVICE! COME SEE US! HOURS MAY VARY DURING THE WINTER , OPEN DURING MOST HOLIDAYS
Lighthouse Sports Bar
The greatest sports bar east of the Pamlico Sound. C'mon in for some fantastic food and ice cold beer. See you soon!
Angelo’s Pizza
Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.
Tavern on 12
Come in and enjoy!