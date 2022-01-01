Maddog Creamery- Gatlinburg

Alamo Steakhouse- Gatlinburg

No reviews yet

Here at the Alamo Steakhouse, we believe in serving the best. We take our aged steak, hand cut it in house and season it. We then grill it over an oak fire to sear in all the juices and natural flavors. This makes our steaks tender and delicious. But it’s not just steaks we take such care with, we also grind our own burgers, make all of our own soups, sauces & gravies, as well as hand-bread and cook our mozzarella sticks to order. This all takes extra time, but we hope once you taste our food, you will agree the effort was worth it.

