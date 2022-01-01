Maddog's Grill

The Frozen Goat

We are located in the heart of Clanton, AL, on Hwy 31. The Frozen Goat offers multiple flavors of Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese. We offer the most wonderful panini sandwiches as well. The Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese is a must try. And please don't forget the Apple Dip as your side item! It will change your life! Did I forget to mention that we have some of the best soft serve ice cream in these parts? If these things don't tickle an appetite, then nothing will! Please stop in and give us a try. And don't be surprised if some one yells, "Welcome to The Goat!!!"

