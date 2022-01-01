Go
Toast

Maddog's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

200 Town Mart

No reviews yet

Location

200 Town Mart

Clanton AL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Frozen Goat

No reviews yet

We are located in the heart of Clanton, AL, on Hwy 31. The Frozen Goat offers multiple flavors of Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese. We offer the most wonderful panini sandwiches as well. The Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese is a must try. And please don't forget the Apple Dip as your side item! It will change your life! Did I forget to mention that we have some of the best soft serve ice cream in these parts? If these things don't tickle an appetite, then nothing will! Please stop in and give us a try. And don't be surprised if some one yells, "Welcome to The Goat!!!"

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Sandy's Friends

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Strand Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston