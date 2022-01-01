Go
Made In Italy Trattoria

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

476 Forest Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (632 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMESAN$22.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce
Pick 4 ENTREES for $50$50.00
PENNE VODKA SAUCE$18.00
Tomato Sauce, touch of cream
TORTELLINI-CHEESE FILLED WITH PANCETTA PEAS MUSHROOM CREAM$18.00
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted crostini, diced tomatoes
LASAGNA$17.00
Homemade, ground beef, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$18.00
Pancetta, onions, Pecorino Romano, eggs
ARANCINI-4 balls risotto balls peas and mozz$12.00
Short Rib Cappellaci$26.00
HOMEMADE MEATBALLS$7.00
476 Forest Ave

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
