Go
Toast

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails is thrilled to be a part of downtown Alpharetta’s vibrant restaurant scene! Hand crafted from century old cotton mill beams, steel and polished concrete, the industrial décor features re-claimed shutters from the Jim Beam Distillery, oiled steel hanging lamps, refined Carrara marble and an open kitchen designed around a hardwood-fueled, stainless steel grill. The covered patio is enclosed with riddling rack ‘shutters’ that spin to allow a glimpse of the city streets. Plush mattress banquet seating and large wood plank tables allow diners a comfortable al fresco experience all while affording an industrial chic, downtown vibe.
MADE’s Spanish inspired menu is chef driven. Small plate tapas and high quality Spanish ingredients center around the hardwood parilla grill. Chef Erick Balderama leads the enthusiastic kitchen staff with his passion for all things cured, fresh and pickled and the dishes deliver the authentic tastes of Spain.

45 B Roswell St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Patas Bravas$7.00
fried spiced potatoes, tomato aioli
Picadillo Empanada$11.00
rosemary pastry filled with ground beef,
onions, green peppers, olives,
toasted almonds, harissa aioli
Piquillos Peppers$11.00
goat cheese stuffed, crostini
Spanish Rice$5.00
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
grapefruit reduction, feta, marcona almonds, green onion, pickled shallots
Short Ribs$14.00
creamy polenta, swiss chard
Plantains$6.00
meatball$9.00
Tuna Tartare$15.00
guacamole, wasabi caviar,
yukon gold chips
PAELLA Mixta$49.00
shrimp, chicken, chorizo, saffron, calasparra rice (SERVES 3-4)
See full menu

Location

45 B Roswell St

Alpharetta GA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Eats Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fairway Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Where's The Scoop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston