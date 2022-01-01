Made-N-L.A. Food Truck
Gourmet Mexican cuisine with a Californian twist, our food is made to order, always fresh the wait might be a bit long but wort it. We offer a variety of options from tacos, burritos, fries, our specialty sliders and platanos.
Location
957 Wakefield Dr
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
