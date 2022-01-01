Go
Toast

Made-N-L.A. Food Truck

Gourmet Mexican cuisine with a Californian twist, our food is made to order, always fresh the wait might be a bit long but wort it. We offer a variety of options from tacos, burritos, fries, our specialty sliders and platanos.

957 Wakefield Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Carne Asada$5.00
Cali Fries$13.00
Taco Barbacoa$4.00
Burrito Grilled Chicken$12.00
Hand Cut Fries$7.00
Kobe Sliders$13.00
Seoul Quesadilla$15.00
Taco Carnitas$4.00
Burrito Asada$12.00
Taco Grilled Chicken$4.00

Location

957 Wakefield Dr

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wakefield Crowbar

No reviews yet

Welcome to Crowbar! Located in the heart of Garden Oaks, we offer a full kitchen and bar, large outdoor patio, three sand volleyball courts, a kids playground and private event room. We look forward to serving you!

Old Tom Bar at Avonak Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

No reviews yet

New modern-American healthy cuisine set on a casual dining atmosphere. An all-occasion joint with clean interior and huge patio dining

Slowpokes

No reviews yet

Cozy spot serving espresso drinks, light fare, wine & draft beer in industrial digs with outdoor seats.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston