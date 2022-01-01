Go
Toast

Madeline's Coffee House

Come in, enjoy, and leave your troubles at the door!

81 East First St

No reviews yet

Location

81 East First St

Riverside IA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old 218 Tap

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

No reviews yet

Coach's Corner has a great sports bar atmosphere with large televisions so you never miss an important game. We are an awesome place to meet up with friends, especially before and after Iowa sporting events. We offer daily specials on both food and drinks throughout the week.
Our staff is friendly and once you visit, you are treated as part of our family. Watching the game at home and want to carry out our burgers, pizza or wings? Get 10% off your first online food order and earn $5 off for every $100 spent online. thanks!

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston