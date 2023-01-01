Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Madera

Go
Madera restaurants
Toast

Madera restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Madera

2180 W Cleveland Ave, Madera

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6" (Regular) Lunchbox - Chips & Cookie$0.00
A delightful lunchbox containing a 6" sandwich (with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Cheese), a bag of chips and a freshly baked Chocolate Chip cookie!
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$2.25
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Madera
Item pic

 

Me & Ed's Pizzeria - Riverstone

131 Riverwalk Blvd S, Madera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Chipper Cookie$7.99
Big 8" Chocolate Chip Ciikie
More about Me & Ed's Pizzeria - Riverstone

Browse other tasty dishes in Madera

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Madera to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (154 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (447 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston