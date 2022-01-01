Go
Madera Kitchen of Mexico

We started Madera Kitchen of Mexico in 2021 with one goal in mind: providing an enjoyable dining experience to the Vista community. Thanks to our experience and dedication, our goal is to provide Modern Mexican dishes that are fresh, hearty and simply flavorful.

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fajitas de la Casa$18.00
poblano peppers, onions & tomatoes, served with guacamole, cauliflower rice & frijoles de la holla
Tacos del Mar$19.00
choice of: beer batter or grilled – bacalao or shrimp
red & white cabbage, cilantro, red wine vinegar, Emilio’s homemade sauce & chipotle ranch
Fried Ice Cream$12.00
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Rolled in Corn Flakes Fried to Perfection, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Dos-Combination$20.00
Churros$11.00
Served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Quesadilla$10.00
Large Flour Tortilla & Monterey Jack Cheese
Ceviche de Camaron$16.00
Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Lemon & Avocado Slices
Carnitas$20.00
Slow Cooked Prime Pork with a Fried Finish, Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Rice & Refried Beans
Enchiladas$18.00
Enchilada Sauce topped with Crema

Location

1250 South Santa Fe Avenue

Vista CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
