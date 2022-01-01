Madison restaurants you'll love
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
102 St. Louis St, Madison
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Ribs Platter, Small (4)
|$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Mac & Snacks
Mac & Snacks
6949 Wall Triana, Madison
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Mac (SNACK SIZE)
|$9.00
Signature cheese blend with chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce topped with a ranch and buffalo sauce drizzle
|Combo (BBQ Brisket)
|$9.00
BBQ Brisket Mac with 2 wings and a snack
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
300 HUGHES RD, MADISON
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$10.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tzatziki Sauce
|Signature Gyro
|$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
|Big Greek Gyro
|$11.45
Double Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki sauce
More about Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar
25951 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd \nSuite B, Madison
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
|The Margherita
|$21.00
|The Valentina
|$23.00
More about I Love Sushi Express
I Love Sushi Express
100 Outfield Drive, Madison
More about Sa Za Serious Italian Food
Sa Za Serious Italian Food
501 town madison, madison