Burritos in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve burritos

I Love Sushi Express

100 Outfield Drive, Madison

Burrito Roll$10.25
Soy paper wrapped in lettuce, crab salad, and crispy shrimp with eel sauce
Build Your Own Sushi Burrito
your Choice of Proteins, sauce, and poké ingredients rolled in a sheet of toasted seaweed and sushi rice, burrito style.
Just Love Coffee

181 Hughes Rd Ste 14, Madison

Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
