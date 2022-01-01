Burritos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve burritos
More about I Love Sushi Express
I Love Sushi Express
100 Outfield Drive, Madison
|Burrito Roll
|$10.25
Soy paper wrapped in lettuce, crab salad, and crispy shrimp with eel sauce
|Build Your Own Sushi Burrito
your Choice of Proteins, sauce, and poké ingredients rolled in a sheet of toasted seaweed and sushi rice, burrito style.
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
181 Hughes Rd Ste 14, Madison
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.